By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman is dead after she and her child were struck by a car while crossing a busy street in Catonsville on Monday, according to authorities.

Ashley Clark, 32, and her child had been crossing the 6300 block of Baltimore National Pike when a 2012 Ford Fusion struck them at 9:50 p.m. Baltimore County Police said.

The Ford Fusion was traveling eastbound and approaching Rolling Road, police said.

Clark and her child were taken to local hospitals where Clark was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

Her child sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The Baltimore County Police Crash Team is investigating the incident.

