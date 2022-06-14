BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Virginia State Police are looking for a missing child believed to have been taken forcibly by her non-custodial mother. The two of them may be in the area of Frederick, Maryland, according to authorities.
The Fairfax County Police Department is looking for 3-year-old Amelia Kraus. She is three feet tall and weighs 34 pounds, according to authorities.READ MORE: Soaring Inflation Is Increasing The Cost Of Living For People Who Commute To Work
She was last seen wearing a pink Boston Red Sox shirt, pink and gray tights, and a pair of white and pink Under Armor shoes, police said.
The child may be traveling with Catherine Agnes Kraus, according to authorities.READ MORE: Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent Under Pressure To Resolve Leadership Problems
Police describe the non-custodial mother as a white female with blonde hair with brown eyes. She is 5’10 and weighs 170 pounds.
She is believed to be wearing a wig and has shaved her head, police said.
The two may be traveling in a 2010 black Volkswagen Touareg with a Massachusetts registration plate of WS5025, according to authorities.MORE NEWS: Eastern Shore Sheriff Slams Baltimore’s ‘Revolving Door’ Justice System, Says It Contributed To Death Of Deputy
Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call the Fairfax County Police Department at 703-877-3877.