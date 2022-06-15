BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Army-Navy game is set to return to Baltimore in 2025, the athletic directors from both military academies announced Wednesday.

It will mark the seventh time “America’s Game” is played in the city and first since 2016, when the Army Black Knights defeated the Navy Midshipmen, 21-17, at M&T Bank Stadium.

The college football rivalry game, dating back to 1890, has primarily been played in Philadelphia, which will host the contest for the 90th time on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Starting in 2023, the game will travel to different East Coast cities for four straight seasons before returning to the City of Brotherly Love. Foxborough, Mass., site of Gillette Stadium, will host in 2023; Landover, Md., home of FedEx Field, will host in 2024; Baltimore will host in 2025; and East Rutherford, N.J., home of MetLife Stadium, where the game was played last year, will host in 2026.

“Our destinations over the next five years provide the Academies with an opportunity to share the economic impact, history and tradition of Army-Navy with a number of communities in diverse geographic areas,” said Naval Academy Director of Athletics Chet Gladchuk. “We are certain that each location will present a uniquely accommodating experience for our fans and will make for an incredibly memorable event for our midshipmen and cadets.”

While the news release did not name the venues in the host cities, in the four times the game has come to Baltimore since 2000, it has been played at M&T Bank Stadium, home of the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens. The Midshipmen are scheduled to play their annual matchup with Notre Dame at M&T Bank Stadium on Nov. 12.

The two prior games played in Charm City, 1924 and 1944, were held at Municipal Stadium, a predecessor to Memorial Stadium that was built on E. 33rd Street in the Ednor Gardens-Lakeside neighborhood.

Navy has the edge in the matchup with an all-time record of 61-52-7.

