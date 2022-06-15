BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three people were hospitalized Wednesday morning following a house fire in Baltimore, authorities said.
The fire broke out sometime before 6 a.m. at a two-story row home in the 300 block of East 31st Street, the Baltimore City Firefighters Union said.
It spread to two nearby homes, both of which were occupied, before crews got the flames under control, according to the union.
Three people were taken to area hospitals for treatment. The nature and extent of their injuries wasn't immediately clear.
There is no word yet on how the fire got started.
