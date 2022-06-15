BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Wednesday morning fire in Baltimore that put three people in the hospital is being investigated as a possible hate crime, authorities told WJZ.

Based on a preliminary investigation, authorities believe someone set fire to at least one Pride flag outside a row home in the 300 block of E. 31st Street and the flames spread to the home and neighboring homes, a Baltimore Police spokesperson said.

During a press briefing, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison would only say the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

“This is an ongoing investigation to determine facts, to determine the cause, and right now, we’re not prepared or equipped to determine cause or the facts of how it started,” he said.

Fire Chief Niles Ford said the fire was reported about 4:29 a.m. and the first unit arrived within seven minutes. The blaze was contained by 4:56 a.m., he said.

Three victims were taken to Shock Trauma for treatment, he said. A 30-year-old woman and 57-year-old man were hospitalized in critical condition, and a 74-year-old man is in serious condition, the Baltimore City Fire Department told WJZ.

“We pray for the three individuals that were hurt and seriously injured in this event, we pray for their health,” said Ford. “It is terrible whenever we have fires whenever we have fires. I’m very thankful for the job that our members did.”

.@MayorBMScott is now here meeting with fire investigators on the scene. ATF is also here. @wjz pic.twitter.com/EMN2cq9yHW — Jessica Albert (@JessicaAlbertTV) June 15, 2022

Two of the homes suffered significant damage in the fire, with one of them almost completely charred. Four homes on the block were damaged, Ford said.

The police spokesperson said investigators are treating the fire as a case of malicious burning. Investigators from both the police and fire departments are receiving assistance from agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, officials said.

“We’re going to allow them time to do their work, as they always do in these instances, to make sure that we figure out what actually happened here so that we can move and accountability fashion at the best way possible,” said Mayor Brandon Scott.

The mayor called on residents to share any information, such as doorbell camera footage, they might have with authorities.