BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Wednesday morning fire in Baltimore that put three people in the hospital is being investigated as a possible hate crime, authorities told WJZ.
Based on a preliminary investigation, investigators believe someone set fire to two Pride flags outside a row home in the 300 block of East 31st Street and the flames spread to the home and neighboring homes, a Baltimore Police spokesperson said.
Firefighters and police were called to the scene about 4:30 a.m., where flames could be seen coming from a two-story row home. At least three people were hurt.
A 30-year-old woman and 57-year-old man were hospitalized in critical condition, and a 74-year-old man is in serious condition, the Baltimore City Fire Department told WJZ.
Two of the homes suffered significant damage in the fire, with one of them almost completely charred.
The police spokesperson said investigators are treating the fire as a case of malicious burning.
Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison could be seen at the scene of the fire Wednesday morning. Additional details were not immediately available.
The police commissioner and fire chief are on scene @wjz pic.twitter.com/vefF6HxTS9
— Jessica Albert (@JessicaAlbertTV) June 15, 2022