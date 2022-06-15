BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Georgia Angelos, the wife of Orioles majority owner Peter Angelos, released a statement Wednesday saying there is no truth to speculation that the team could be leaving Baltimore.

“In light of the false and painful claims that have been alleged in the lawsuit that my son Louis has brought against me and my older son John, I want to set the record straight,” said Angelos’ statement, which comes in response to suggestions by her younger son, Louis, that his brother could move the Orioles to Tennessee.

Angelos’ remarks come two days after her son, John—the baseball team’s chairman and chief executive officer—dismissed claims alleged in his brother’s lawsuit that he has seized control of the team and could sell the club or move it out of Baltimore.

“As long as Fort McHenry is standing watch over the Inner Harbor, the Orioles will remain in Baltimore,” John Angelos said, later adding: “There is nothing uncertain about the future of the Baltimore Orioles.”

As first reported by The Baltimore Banner, Louis Angelos sued his mother and older brother last week in Baltimore County Circuit Court, accusing his brother of taking over the team in defiance of his father’s wishes for his sons to share it, and pointing to an uncertain future for the Orioles.

Georgia Angelos doubled down on her older son’s comments. She said her husband named her as his sole attorney and controlling trustee, giving her authority over the family’s assets, a responsibility she does not take lightly.

Since appointing her older son as the team’s chairman and CEO in 2020, she said, he has led the “organization thoughtfully and effectively” through “unprecedentedly challenging times.” She said he has the truth and trust of Major League Baseball, its leadership and the “control persons” of the 29 other ball clubs.

In mid April, Gov. Larry Hogan signed into law a measure authorizing the Orioles to borrow up to $600 million for upgrades to its ballpark, Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Last year, the Maryland State Authority signed a two-year extension to the team’s lease at Camden Yards, which was set to expire at the end of 2021.

“At my direction, John worked exhaustively and successfully for two years with Governor Larry Hogan, MSA Chairman Tom Kelso, Mayor Brandon Scott and the Legislative leadership of Maryland to pass the law to modernize Camden Yards and ensure that the Orioles remain in Baltimore in perpetuity,” Angelos said.

Angelos said her family’s partnership group “restored the team to local ownership, thereby avoiding the constant threat of relocation” that sent the Baltimore Colts football team moving to Indianapolis. “Any suggestion that Peter, John, or I would explore moving the Club is false and intentionally divisive,” she said.

In closing, Angelos expressed regret that the family dispute has been a distraction for members of the Orioles organization, its fans and community partners.

“I look forward to putting this matter behind us all,” she said. “Go Orioles!”