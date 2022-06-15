BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 17-year-old Baltimore resident was shot and killed in Southeast Washington D.C. on Monday, police said.
Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to a Shotspotter alert in the 3400 block of Wheeler Road SE but did not find any victims.READ MORE: Baltimore Fire That Injured 3 Investigated As Possible Hate Crime After Pride Flags Burned
About 7:40 p.m., police went to a local hospital where Xavier Spruill had been taken for treatment after being shot. The teen was unconscious and unresponsive, and eventually died, police said.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Warm & Humid Wednesday
A second victim was treated for injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening, police said.MORE NEWS: 2 Men Killed, 2 Others Wounded In Series Of Baltimore Shootings, Police Say
The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects.. Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099. Anonymous texts can be sent to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.