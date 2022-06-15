BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There is a risk of strong to severe storms overnight and early Thursday morning, which is why Thursday is an Alert Day.

Overnight, our winds will begin to turn more southeast, and perhaps south, which will bring in additional moisture to the region. With this in place, we are looking for the risk of some storms to develop perhaps as early as 5 a.m. and they may linger until mid-morning.

By afternoon the sun will reappear, but that will add to the instability in the region and may fuel more storms by later afternoon and evening.

Any of these storms may become strong to severe, with gusty winds and small hail as the main threats. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 80s, which is close to normal now.

On Friday, we may hit the low 90s and have another storm risk early, followed by much drier and cooler air coming our way by evening.

This weekend, just in time for the Orioles and AFRAM, will bring much cooler and dryer weather wgucg will stick around. Highs will only be in the upper 70s to 80s.