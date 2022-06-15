BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Our Wednesday is off to a dry start, though that could change later on.

We’re looking at mostly warm and muggy weather with a mixture of sunshine and clouds this afternoon.

The forecast calls for an afternoon high of 89 degrees, though the humidity will make it feel like the 90s.

We’ll stay dry until later this afternoon or this evening when some of us could see a stray shower or storm.

Clouds will move in tonight as temperatures dip down into the low 70s.

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued an Alert Day for Thursday due to the potential for storms.

It’s anticipated that we could see a thunderstorm early Thursday morning, followed by some sunshine.

Thursday will be even more humid than today with a high in the upper 80s that will feel like the mid 90s.

We will likely get another round of showers and potentially a heavy thunderstorm late Thursday night.

Friday is expected to continue that hot and humid trend with an afternoon high in the mid 90s.

We’re also monitoring the possibility for an afternoon storm.

We will get some relief Saturday, which will be sunny but noticeably cooler with temps in the mid 70s.

It will warm up slightly on Sunday when we’ll have mostly sunny weather and 80-degree temperatures.