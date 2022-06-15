BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A community came together Wednesday night to honor Neal Mack, who was shot and killed at the Inner Harbor last month. He was 17.

Voices were heard loud and clear at the heart of McElderry Park, where members of the Tendea Family came together for a community cleanup.

Mack was a youth intern at Tendea Family, a local community service organization working

“Neal was a youth intern for a little over a year,” said Chairman Elijah Miles. “He was a 17-year-old funny kid you know, he was a leader.”

Mack and a 17-year-old girl were shot on the 300 block of East Pratt Street on May 28., according to police. Both were hospitalized, but Mack eventually succumbed to his injuries.

“It was really hard to hear this,” said Tendea Family program manager Tasin Muhammad

Miles says Mack’s death sparked a desperate need in him to do better, so on Wednesday, his team picked up trash and passed out free food and clothing in McElderry Park to those who need it most.

“It’s very helpful because it’s hard now, its really really hard,” said neighbor Gwendolyn Spruill.

The organization’s goal is to send the message to stop the violence and clean up the neighborhood, hoping to inspire young men and women in the area.

“It’s those types of things that are going to save the community and make it better,” Miles said.

The group says they plan on meeting every Sunday in the park at 10 a.m. for a community cleanup.

“We’re going to say something and do something that is not going to normalize all of the killings that are going on,” Muhammad said.

Since Mack’s death, police announced an $8,000 reward for information on two boys they are looking to identify, but they have not announced any arrests in the case.