CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Adley Rutschman, Baltimore, Baseball, home run, Maryland News, mlb, Orioles, Sports

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It took until his 21st game, but Orioles rookie and top prospect Adley Rutschman hit his first career home run and RBI.

The milestones came in the 4th inning against Toronto when Rutschman hit a ball 411 feet to center with a man on.

It’s a moment the Orioles, fans and Rutschman have all been waiting for. When the rookie came to the dugout, veteran Trey Mancini was there to put the Orioles home run chain around his neck.

The team did recover the baseball, so Rutschman will be able to take the keepsake with him back to Baltimore.

CBS Baltimore Staff