ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Wes Moore is entering the last five weeks of Maryland’s crowded Democratic primary for governor with a fundraising edge, and he got a boost from Oprah Winfrey to help him down the stretch.

Republican Kelly Schulz, endorsed by term-limited Gov. Larry Hogan, holds a significant fundraising advantage in the race for the GOP’s nomination.

Maryland’s primary is July 19. Mail-in ballots will begin arriving at residential addresses this week, the state elections board announced Monday. More than 400,000 mail-in ballots have been sent to eligible Maryland voters so far, the board said.

In-person early voting begins July 7.

Moore, a bestselling author, and his running mate Aruna Miller, a former state legislator from Montgomery County, reported about $2.1 million cash on hand in the latest fundraising reports filed by candidates covering the period of Jan. 13 through June 7.

Moore, a former CEO of a nonprofit anti-poverty group, got a lift Tuesday night for the next reporting cycle with a virtual fundraiser online with Winfrey. Moore has raised more than $7 million for the cycle.

Comptroller Peter Franchot, a Democrat, and his running mate, Monique Anderson-Walker, reported about $1.6 million cash on hand. His campaign reported in January that his campaign had more than $3 million on hand.

Democrat Tom Perez, a former U.S. labor secretary and former chairman of the Democratic National Committee, reported about $1.1 million in cash on hand. His campaign has raised nearly $4 million in the cycle.

John King, a Democrat who served as U.S. education secretary during former President Barack Obama’s administration, has more than $800,000 cash on hand.

Jon Baron, a Democrat who served in former President Bill Clinton’s administration, reported having about $1.6 million cash on hand. He loaned his campaign about $1.7 million last year.

Doug Gansler, a former Maryland attorney general, reported having about $1.1 million cash on hand. Gansler loaned his campaign $800,000 in April, according to his campaign’s filing.

Former Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker announced last week he was suspending his campaign, citing financial challenges.

Ashwani Jain, a former official in Obama’s administration, reported $20,775 cash on hand.

In the Republican primary, Schulz and her running mate Jeff Woolford reported a combined total of nearly $785,000 on hand. Schulz is a former delegate from Frederick County who served as secretary of the Maryland Department of Commerce in the Hogan administration. She also served as Maryland’s labor secretary.

Republican Robin Ficker reported about $326,890 cash on hand.

Republican Del. Dan Cox, of Frederick County, and his running mate Gordana Schifanelli, reported a combined total of nearly $184,000 on hand.