BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Funeral services for Glenn Hilliard, the Wicomico County deputy shot and killed in Pittsville, will be held next week in Salisbury, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

Services will be held on Tuesday, June 21 at noon in the Emmanuel Wesleyan Church at 217 Beaglin Park Drive. A public viewing is scheduled for two hours before the funeral.

Additional information about road closures and other details will be announced in the next several days, police said.

The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. Sunday while Hilliard was trying to take a fugitive into custody who was wanted on felony warrants in multiple jurisdictions, authorities said. A chase ensued after Hilliard saw the suspect leaving an apartment complex and at some point the deputy was shot.

A 16-year law enforcement veteran, Hilliard, 42, was rushed to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury, where he was pronounced dead.

Delmar resident Austin Davison, 20, was taken into custody following an extensive manhunt, authorities said.

Davidson is being held without bond at the Wicomico County Detention Center while awaiting trial on charges of first and second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime.

Davidson also faces assault, theft and firearms charges in other cases on the Eastern Shore.