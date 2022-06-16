BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The largest African-American culture celebration on the east coast has garnered nationally and locally known artists.

AFRAM 2022 is a two-day festival that coincides with Juneteenth, the commemoration of the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans in 1865 that officially became a federal holiday last year.

Set to kick off Saturday, June 18, the celebration will bring big-name performers like Ne-Yo and Young Bleu to Druid Hill Park.

The opening act will be by Pariz, a DMV-area native, at 3 p.m.

On Thursday, the artist gave WJZ an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at a performance scheduled for Saturday.

“It’s a blessing. I worked so hard to be the person I am right now,” explained Pariz.

For more than four years, he has been living his passion as a performer.

The hip-hop artist has toured several cities including Los Angeles, New York City and Jacksonville.

“I quit my job, my regular 9-5 and I just pursued this and just kept going.”

The festival celebrating African-American culture will span Druid Hill Park. The event is expected to draw thousands of people for entertainment, food and vendors.

WJZ is the proud media partner for AFRAM.