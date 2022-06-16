BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Public Schools is providing free meals to children as part of the Summer Food Service Program starting Thursday June 16, the district announced.
Meals are available to anyone 18 or under or to those over 18 with a mental or physical disability who participates during the school year in a public or private non-profit school program.READ MORE: Baltimore Won't Host The FIFA World Cup In 2026
The initiative is funded by the United States Department of Agriculture and runs Monday through Thursday from June 16, 2022 – August 18, with some sites operating on Fridays.READ MORE: Baltimore Education Groups To Hold Gubernatorial Forum On June 21
For the full list of participating locations, visit the district’s website.MORE NEWS: Maryland Weather: Much Of Maryland Under Severe Thunderstorm Watch
Last year, City Schools said it sponsored 161 sites and served a total of 613, 273 meals as part of the Summer Food Service Program.