BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting early Thursday near Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, authorities said.
Shortly before 4 a.m., patrol officers were called to the 200 block of East Redwood Street in response to a shooting, Baltimore Police said. They found two men shot in the unit block of South Calvert Street.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Warm & Humid With Scattered Storms Later
Both men were taken to the hospital, where one of them was pronounced dead, police said. The other victim, a 29-year-old man, is listed in critical but stable condition.READ MORE: Man, 24, Shot In Northwest Baltimore, Police Say
No information about a possible motive or suspect was immediately released.MORE NEWS: Here's What The Fed Rate Hike Means For You
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.