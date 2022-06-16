BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Firefighters have responded to an apparent turbine fire at the Domino Sugar refinery Thursday night in Baltimore, according to the Baltimore firefighter’s union.
Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 tweeted around 10:30 that firefighters are on the scene of the turbine fire. Plant workers were able to extinguish some of the flames, the union said.
READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Central Maryland Spared By Storms Thursday, Hot & Sunny Friday
🔥BUILDING FIRE🔥@dominosugar
1100 Key Hy E 21230#LocustPointIndustrialArea@CouncilmanETC#BMORESBravest on scene with a turbine that was on fire. Plant personnel knocked down some the fire.
This is the 2nd active fire in Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/GODdSjSDkS
— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) June 17, 2022
The extent of any damage is unclear.READ MORE: Teen, 15, Charged In Inner Harbor Triple Shooting That Killed 17-Year-Old
The refinery, which has been in the Locust Point Industrial area for 100 years, produces more than 40 different products and manages 23 packaging lines, according to the company.MORE NEWS: Presumed Monkeypox Case Identified In National Capital Region Of MD, Health Department Says