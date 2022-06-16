BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Despite the threat of severe weather, central Maryland has been largely spared by strong storms, heavy rain or hail.
Some locations in Virginia and Ohio however were hit hard by severe weather with numerous wind damage and hail reports. Some slightly cooler and more stable air over much of Maryland helped to put a stop to the development of such storms.READ MORE: Firefighters Respond To Turbine Fire At Domino Sugar Refinery In Baltimore, Union Says
Storms near Harrisburg Thursday evening are moving southeast and may clip Northeast Maryland after 11:30 p.m. After that, the threat of showers lessens, and a very warm to hot Friday, with an increasing breeze, will make for a mainly sunny day.
Highs Friday could reach 94 degrees, but much drier and very comfortable air will begin to move in by later afternoon Friday and will stick around for the following three days.READ MORE: Teen, 15, Charged In Inner Harbor Triple Shooting That Killed 17-Year-Old
Highs on Saturday will only reach the mid to upper 70s! On Sunday, Father’s day highs will reach about 80, with sunny skies all day as well.
Have a super weekend!MORE NEWS: Presumed Monkeypox Case Identified In National Capital Region Of MD, Health Department Says
– Bob Turk