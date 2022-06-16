BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The first presumed case of monkeypox in the state has been found in an adult resident of the National Capital Region, the Maryland Department of Health said.

The person is recovering in isolation and has not been hospitalized, the agency said.

“Although human monkeypox is a rare infection in the United States, this Maryland case and other cases in the region and country remind us that we need to be prepared and take steps to prevent infection and its spread,” said Maryland Department of Health Deputy Secretary for Public Health Dr. Jinlene Chan. “MDH will continue to work with local and federal public health authorities and communicate responsibly with Maryland residents as we learn more.”

The CDC says the virus can spread from person to person via infectious sores, scabs or bodily fluids.

The virus is in the same family as Smallpox and although doctors say it’s generally less severe, the symptoms can still be extreme – like rashes and lesions all over the body, flu-like symptoms are also part of its trademark.

State officials advise residents to stay alert for symptoms, especially if they have traveled to central or west African countries or another country where cases have been confirmed, been in close contact with a person with confirmed or suspected monkeypox, or had close or intimate in-person contact with people in a social network experiencing monkeypox activity.

“It can also be spread through large respiratory droplets, which generally cannot travel more than a few feet, and prolonged face-to-face contact is required,” the Maryland Health Department said. “The World Health Organization is in the process of establishing a new name for the virus.”

WHO is set to meet next week and discuss the ongoing monkeypox outbreak to determine if the virus should be classified as a threat to international health.