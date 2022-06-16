BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With a little help from his fully recovered friends, Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band will perform in Baltimore this September after having to postpone shows when two members tested positive for COVID-19.
Starr and company were set to play two nights at the The Lyric days after fellow former Beatle Paul McCartney headlined Oriole Park at Camden Yards, but the band delayed all upcoming shows to September after two members contracted the virus.
The group was going to press on after learning Edgar Winter had the virus in the middle of a three-show run at at New York's Beacon Theater but decided to change course after Steve Lukather also tested positive, according to a news release.
“”We were having so much fun playing again and it was disappointing to have to stop. But we were able to reschedule these shows and add them to our Fall tour – and so as the song goes – I’ll see you in September!” said Starr.
The legendary drummer and his band will now play The Lyric on Sept. 6 and 7.
In the meantime, Starr is asking his fans to join in his annual birthday celebration on July 7 by saying, posting or thinking “Peace and Love” at noon their local time.