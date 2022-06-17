BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 31-year-old man who was found slumped over in the street after he had been shot on Tuesday has died from this injuries, the Baltimore Police Department said.
On June 14, an off-duty Baltimore police sergeant was driving along a stretch of West Belvedere Avenue near Preakness Way about 1:43 a.m. when he saw Darrell Fulton in the street, police said.
The sergeant pulled over his vehicle, called for backup and rendered aid to Fulton until paramedics arrived.
Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives believe Fulton was shot in the 3100 block of Spaulding Avenue and managed to make it on foot to the 2700 block of West Belvedere Avenue, where he was found, police said.
Fulton died in a local hospital on Friday, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at (410) 396-2100. People wishing to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP or submit a tip online.