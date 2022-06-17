BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore tied its record-high temperature this Friday, with the high reaching 96 degrees at BWI International Airport this afternoon, according to preliminary data by the National Weather Service.
This unseasonable heat ties the old record set on, wait for it, June 17, 1939.
The NWS said weather records for the Baltimore area have been tracked at what is now the airport since 1950. Before that, weather observations were recorded in downtown Baltimore from 1871 through 1949.
Climate data is considered preliminary until it’s reviewed by the National Centers for Scientific Information, the agency said.