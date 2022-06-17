BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Public hours are changing drastically at the Bromo Seltzer Arts Tower, the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts announced Friday night.

Moving forward, the tower will be open to visitors on the second weekend of every month, shifting from every Saturday.

On open weekends, visitors can tour Friday evening from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., during which time guests can learn more about the historical building and visit the galleries, artist studios and museum. Admission is free.

The dates for public hours this year are now:

Friday, July 8 and Saturday, July 9

Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13

Friday, September 9 and Saturday, September 10

Friday, October 14 and Saturday, October 15

Friday, November 11 and Saturday, November 12

Friday, December 9 and Saturday, December 10

The tower, which is on the U.S. National Registry of Historic Places, was inspired by the Palazzo Vecchio in Florence, Italy. It was the tallest building in Baltimore when it was completed in 1911. Now it’s home to 15 floors of artists’ studios.

The clock was recently refurbished in 2017. It houses the largest four-faced gravity clock in the world. For $8, you can take a tour of the clock room and see the inner workings up close.

And yes, the tower is actually named after the medicine. The tower was built by Captain Isaac Emerson, the inventor of the headache remedy Bromo Seltzer.

For more information about exhibits and events at the tower, visit its website.