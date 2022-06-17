CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:bus crash, crash, Harford County, Havre de Grace, Maryland News

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — At least eight people are being treated for injuries after two buses crashed Friday night in Havre de Grace, the Susquehanna Hose Company said.

The fire company tweeted around 10:40 p.m. that the crash happened on Superior Street near Park Drive, and that additional EMS resources have been requested.

Information about extent of any injuries was not immediately available.

CBS Baltimore Staff