BALTIMORE (WJZ) — At least eight people are being treated for injuries after two buses crashed Friday night in Havre de Grace, the Susquehanna Hose Company said.
The fire company tweeted around 10:40 p.m. that the crash happened on Superior Street near Park Drive, and that additional EMS resources have been requested.
Information about extent of any injuries was not immediately available.
