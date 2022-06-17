CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Multiple people were hospitalized Friday morning following a crash in Havre de Grace, authorities said.

The crash was reported by the Susquehanna Hose Company about 10 a.m. at the intersection of Pulaski Highway and Ohio Street.

Three patients were evaluated at the scene, and the fire department said at least two of them were taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview.

Additional details about the cause of the crash and the extent of the victims’ injuries were not immediately available.

