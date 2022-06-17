BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Multiple people were hospitalized Friday morning following a crash in Havre de Grace, authorities said.
The crash was reported by the Susquehanna Hose Company about 10 a.m. at the intersection of Pulaski Highway and Ohio Street.
Three patients were evaluated at the scene, and the fire department said at least two of them were taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview.
Additional details about the cause of the crash and the extent of the victims’ injuries were not immediately available.
#SHCo crews are clearing the scene, with the patients being transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview Trauma. @HdGPolice have control of the scene. #HavredeGrace #HdG pic.twitter.com/cLjiUab1DY
— Susquehanna Hose Co. (@SusquehannaHose) June 17, 2022