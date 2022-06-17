BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Beachgoers this holiday weekend should be wary of storms threatening Maryland’s coast, particularly in Ocean City.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely in the resort city before 8 p.m., the National Weather Service said.
New precipitation amounts after 7 p.m. are less than a tenth of an inch, except for higher amounts possible in thunderstorms, the agency said.
The National Weather Service warned of a "life-threatening" storm that had the potential to produce 80 mph winds and ping pong-sized hail. The area was under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 7 p.m.