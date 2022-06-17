BALTIMORE (WJZ) –– A Prince George’s County police officer was arrested Tuesday night following an altercation in a Manhattan nightclub and charged with a firearms offense, reckless endangerment and menacing, the department said.
Officer First Class Aaron Holliday is suspended without pay and the Prince George’s County Police Department Internal Affairs Division is launching an administrative investigation, police said.
Holliday, a four-year veteran of the agency, was off-duty at the time of the incident.