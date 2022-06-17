BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Preparations for one of the largest African American festivals on the East Coast are nearly complete at Druid Hill Park..

“This is going to be an amazing weekend, we’re expecting a large crowd of over a hundred thousand people, we have an amazing line-up,” said Nicole Green, deputy director of Baltimore City Recreation and Parks and AFRAM Co-Chair.

AFRAM Festival returns as an in-person event this Saturday and Sunday, and it celebrates African American culture.

The festival features a lineup of 11 musical acts performing on two stages from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on both days including Ne-Yo, The O’Jays and Yung Bleu.

“I know people are so excited to experience that great Baltimore black heritage and culture,” said Mayor Brandon Scott.

On top of the music, the festival showcases Baltimore Black fashion, art, music, business and culture with vendors spread throughout the festival.

“We’ll be serving gyros, turkey legs, blooming onions,” said Letisha Cooper, one of the food vendors. “I already know the line is going to be probably all the way out there. We’re just going to be slammed I already know.”

This year, the festival coincides with Juneteenth, a commemoration of the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in 1865.

Organizers also say that AFRAM is a great place to come and learn more about Black culture.

“This is just a good reason for everyone to come together, have fun and if you don’t know anything about African-American heritage this is a great way to learn,” said Green.

The festival runs from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday

AFRAM strongly encourages festivalgoers to use public transit to get to the festival.

Parking is available on a first-come, first-serve basis for $5 per car.

WJZ is a proud sponsor of the AFRAM festival.