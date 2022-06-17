BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced Thursday that Dr. Debra Brooks will become the new director for the Mayor’s Office of Children and Family Success.
Dr. Brooks, an educator with 30 years of experience, has held a wide range of roles within Baltimore City Public Schools, most recently serving as the school district's executive director of special education, the mayor's office said.
Brooks is set to start on July 11. In her capacity as director of MOCFS, she will be responsible for improving “the lives of Baltimore’s children and families through advocacy, policymaking, and programmatic initiatives,” a city news release said.
"Having worked in the Baltimore City Public School System for over 25 years, Dr. Brooks brings a wealth of experience and deep institutional knowledge to this role," Mayor Scott said in a statement.
MOCFS is in charge of several of the mayor’s initiatives, including: energy, water and rent assistance; Baltimore City Head Start; the Children’s Cabinet; the Baltimore Young Families Success Fund; the Trauma-Informed Care Task Force; and summer programs for Baltimore families.
In a statement, Brooks said she is honored to serve Baltimore's children and families.
“Understanding that the essence of Baltimore City is its residents and well supported families mean a healthier more vibrant community for everyone, it is my goal to collaborate with community partners and incorporate youth voices to improve outcomes for all children and families,” she said.