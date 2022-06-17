CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A suspicious package found near the University of Maryland campus is not a threat, the University of Maryland Police Department said.

Part of US Route 1 was closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic for nearly an hour after the package was reported in the area of the Pocomoke Building, located at 7569 Baltimore Ave., police said.

Police closed the road between Rossborough Lane and Knox Road.

Police reported the package about 10 a.m. and said roadways would be reopened about 11:09 a.m.

