BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A suspicious package found near the University of Maryland campus is not a threat, the University of Maryland Police Department said.
This is the last update for the suspicious package incident at the Pocomoke Building. Officials have deemed the package safe and not a threat. Roadways are returning to their normal operation. A campus wide email will be sent with more information about
Part of US Route 1 was closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic for nearly an hour after the package was reported in the area of the Pocomoke Building, located at 7569 Baltimore Ave., police said.
Police closed the road between Rossborough Lane and Knox Road.
Police reported the package about 10 a.m. and said roadways would be reopened about 11:09 a.m.