BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The largest African-American culture celebration on the east coast has garnered nationally and locally known artists.
AFRAM 2022 is a two-day festival that coincides with Juneteenth, the commemoration of the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans in 1865 that officially became a federal holiday last year.
Kicking off Saturday, the celebration will bring big-name performers like Ne-Yo and Young Bleu to Druid Hill Park.
The opening act will be by Pariz, a DMV-area native, at 3 p.m.
On Thursday, the artist gave WJZ an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at a performance scheduled for Saturday.
"It's a blessing. I worked so hard to be the person I am right now," explained Pariz.
For more than four years, he has been living his passion as a performer.
The hip-hop artist has toured several cities including Los Angeles, New York City and Jacksonville.
“I quit my job, my regular 9-5 and I just pursued this and just kept going.”
The festival celebrating African-American culture will span Druid Hill Park. The event is expected to draw thousands of people for entertainment, food and vendors.
