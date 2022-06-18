BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Fire officials say a 2-alarm fire injured three men and a woman in the 2800 block of Erdman Ave Saturday morning.
Firefighters were called to the area just after 6a.m. were they found two occupied row homes with heavy fire showing.
The fire spread to several other homes in the block before eventually being put out by the responding firefighters.
All the victims were evaluated and treated at the scene.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.