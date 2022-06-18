BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Much cooler and less humid air is with us through Monday, bring relief from the extreme heat of this past week.
Saturday will see afternoon readings about 20 degrees cooler than Friday, topping out in the mid 70s. Sun and come clouds will give way to mostly sunny skies this afternoon.READ MORE: City Police Investigating Quadruple Shooting In West Baltimore
Winds will be noticeable with a gusty northwest breeze.READ MORE: Four People Injured In Early Morning Fire In Northeast Baltimore
Unseasonably cool Saturday night with lows in the low to mid 50s, even a few upper 40s in the cold spots.
Sunday will be breezy again.MORE NEWS: FDA Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccines For Children As Young As 6 Months