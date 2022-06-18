BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police say four people were shot in the 1800 block of West Lafayette Avenue Friday night.
Officers were called to the area around 10:30p.m. where they found a 50-year-old female, a 33-year-old male and a 46-year-old male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
A short time later officers were advised of a walk-in shooting victim at an area hospital and were able to determine a 21-year-old female victim was driving in the area of the 1800 block of West Lafayette Ave when she was shot.
All the victims have non-life threatening injuries.
Western District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.