BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police say four people were shot in the 1800 block of West Lafayette Avenue Friday night.

Officers were called to the area around 10:30p.m. where they found a 50-year-old female, a 33-year-old male and a 46-year-old male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

A short time later officers were advised of a walk-in shooting victim at an area hospital and were able to determine a 21-year-old female victim was driving in the area of the 1800 block of West Lafayette Ave when she was shot.

All the victims have non-life threatening injuries.

Western District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.