BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives have opened an investigation into a shooting that killed a woman in Northwest Baltimore, according to authorities.
Officers on patrol in the area were sent to the 2400 block of Talbot Road to investigate a report of a shooting around 7:35 p.m. on Saturday, police said.
The officers found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at that location.
Medics pronounced the woman dead at the site of the shooting, according to authorities.
Anyone with information should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.
Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.