BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Sunday was a dry and beautiful day.
After a very hot end of the week, this weekend featured cooler and drier conditions.
Temperature highs stayed around the 70s, which was basically about 8 to 10 degrees below normal.
On Monday, some high clouds will begin to move toward Baltimore as a warm front starts to form across the Ohio Valley.
Maryland may see an early morning shower on Tuesday but clouds will break by afternoon. They will be accompanied by slightly warmer and more humid conditions.
This should get temperature highs back into the low or mid-80s, and it should stay there pretty much all week long.
There will not be any extreme heat or storms. But there will be a chance of scattered showers or a pop-up thunderstorm.
Normal high temperatures are around 86 degrees and that will be the median temperature all week.