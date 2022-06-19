BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– More great weather today and Monday!
Sunday will be a lot like Saturday. Sunny skies, low humidity, breezy conditions, and highs well into the 70s.
Those winds relax somewhat tonight and with clear skies, temperatures will fall back into the 50s.
Monday may arguably be even nicer with more sun, but lighter winds and highs in the low 80s. Humidity levels will still be very comfortable.
An approaching warm front Monday night may tough off a few light showers by Tuesday morning. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid 80s with more humidity.
Tuesday is also the first day of astronomical Summer. The solstice occurs at 5:13 a.m. Baltimore will see 14 hours and 57 minutes of daylight.