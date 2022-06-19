BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott said that this year’s large and successful AFRAM Festival coupled with the other events surrounding Juneteenth shows “the promise” of Baltimore.

The crowd of people that showed up to Druid Hill Park to celebrate Juneteenth or spend time with their family for Father’s Day is an indicator of “the bright future that we have ahead,” he told WJZ’s Tim Williams and Sina Gebre-Ab.

WJZ is the official TV partner of AFRAM, so Williams and Gebre-Ab talked to Scott about the work he put into bringing back the festival following the coronavirus pandemic.

“Listen, there is no world history, there is no human history, without Black history,” Scott said.

Additionally, Scott said, it was great to see local vendors profiting from the community as its members bought food and drinks at Druid Hill Park, which is “critical for Baltimore” and “central to Black culture.”

The mayor said he was looking forward to seeing The O’Jays perform on Sunday evening.

“It’s a wonderful lineup for every age group, whole families,” he said. “Everyone come out to Druid Hill Park. Make sure you don’t miss it.”

The O’Jays are slated to take the stage at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Sunday’s Performances