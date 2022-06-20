BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Board of Elections confirmed Monday that 150 residents were assigned to the wrong district this year, and dozens of them were given incorrect ballots.

Armstead Jones, Director of the BOE, said 37 voters who should have been in District 45 were incorrectly in District 43A, and 113 voters who should have been in District 45 were instead in District 43A.

The mistake was a result of certain street segments that had been misassigned, which have now been corrected, the city said.

The street segments are:

4500-4523 Hampnett Avenue was incorrectly in District 43A is now in District 45

2401-2409 E. Coldspring Lane was incorrectly in District 45 is now in District 43A

4200-4713 Elsrode Avenue was incorrectly in District 45 is now in District 43A

2301-2303 Halcyon Avenue and 2305-2909 Halcyon Avenue was incorrectly in District 43A is now in District 45

The Board of Elections told WJZ that the data was corrected Friday in the official voter registration database, and that all 150 voters will get a new voter registration card in the mail with a memo explaining why they are receiving a new card.

The city said 36 of those voters who got a ballot in the mail will be issued a new ballot, along with a memo explaining why they need to use that ballot. Additionally, the vendor printing sample ballots for the city will reprint them for those districts.

Meanwhile, the Maryland Board of Elections stated that it is aware of the incident and “supporting the Baltimore City Board of Elections in its efforts to notify the affected voters. All affected voters will be notified, and the 36 voters who wanted to vote by mail will be sent another ballot with an explanation.”