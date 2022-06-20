BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are looking for Genesis Ramos, a missing 13-year-old girl.
Police said Ramos was last seen in the Pikesville area around 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Ramos is about 100 pounds. Police did not have specifics on the clothing she might be wearing.
#BCoPD is asking anyone who locates Genesis to please call 410-307-2020 or 911.
