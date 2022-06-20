CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Maryland, Missing Teen

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are looking for Genesis Ramos, a missing 13-year-old girl.

Police said Ramos was last seen in the Pikesville area around 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Ramos is about 100 pounds. Police did not have specifics on the clothing she might be wearing.

