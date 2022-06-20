BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 12: A flight of house brewed products at Peabody Heights brewery, which sits on the site of a former baseball park as $20 diner goes to various locations on August, 12, 2017 in Baltimore, MD. (Photo by Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Peabody Heights Brewery will be donating a portion of every beer sold on Thursday to the victims of a fire that injured three people in Baltimore’s Abell neighborhood last week.

The brewery is trying to raise $5,000 to support the victims, according to its Instagram page.

The Abell fire damaged four homes in the 300 block of E. 31st Street.

Police said the first fire was set to a Pride flag hanging on from a porch on 31st Street. It was quickly extinguished by first responders, and nothing more than the flag was destroyed.

The second fire was set across the street around the same time, and police say it was intentional. That fire tore through four rowhomes and sent three to the hospital with serious injuries.

Three victims were taken to Shock Trauma for treatment. A 30-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man were hospitalized in critical condition, and a 74-year-old man is in serious condition, Baltimore Fire Chief Niles Ford said.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said last week that the cause of the fire was still being investigated after it was initially reported that police were looking into the incident as a possible hate crime.

Peabody Heights Brewery noted on its Instagram page that the brewery’s director of marketing, Eddie O’Keefe, would go to the salon to get some frosted tips if the fundraising goal was met.

“Donations can also be made through the Abell Improvement Association’s fundraising platform,” he said.