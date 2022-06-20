BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The co-owner of a restaurant in Little Italy was found murdered along Lakeside Avenue in Northeast Baltimore on Father’s Day.

Baltimore Police identified the victim as 40-year-old Trevor White. He was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds just after 4 a.m. on Sunday.

Medics pronounced him dead at the site of the shooting.

Teaon Everage, the CEO and Executive Chef at RYMKS Bar & Grille on East Pratt Street confirmed to WJZ that White was one of the owners of the restaurant but had no further comment.

Since at least Sunday, restaurant patrons have been met with a sign on the front door that reads “due to unfortunate events, RYMKS Bar & Grille will not be opening today. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you and we look forward to your support in the future.”

White’s family explained he owned other businesses, including a tax consultant service called VBS Accounting on Liberty Road.

“He accomplished all of his goals and I’m definitely proud of him for all he’s done,” said Kristen Scott, White’s first cousin.

But according to Scott, one of White’s biggest accomplishments was his children. He was a father of four: one boy and three girls.

“His legacy, his life, will still go on past him through his kids, his family,” Scott said. “We will love him and miss him dearly.”

Over the holiday weekend, from Friday to Sunday, a total of 16 people were shot—six of them fatally—including White.

On Monday evening, Metro Crime Stoppers offered an $8,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and charges filed in this case. You can submit a tip by calling this 24-hour hotline: 1-866-756-2587.

The Baltimore Police Department is asking for leads too.

“To even think that someone as kind and nice and as honorable as him . . . for someone to hurt him or anything to happen bad to him, it’s just, I can’t believe it,” Scott said.