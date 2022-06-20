BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Monday marks the start of Baltimore Pride, and the city is ready to celebrate and recognize its SGL (same-gender-loving)/LGBTQ+ community with panels, parties, a film festival, workshops and, of course, a parade.
The celebration is back this year with the theme “Together Again,” recognizing this is the first time the event has been held in-person since 2019. Pride is set to take place from June 20-26 at venues across the cityREAD MORE: After Conservation, AVAM's Iconic Giant Whirligig Returns This Week
The city estimates the festivities will bring 50,000 people from the region to Baltimore.
Pride kicks off on Monday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new Baltimore Pride Center at 2418 Saint Paul St., with remarks from Mayor Brandon Scott and performances by Black Assets and Kenneth Something.READ MORE: Flight Cancellations Continue During Juneteenth Holiday Weekend
New events this year include Youth Pride, Elder Pride, Family Pride, a poetry slam, a film festival and a Drag Brunch Cruise in partnership with City Cruises.
The Pride events lined up for the week are:
Tuesday
- Pride Film Festival: An evening of queer short films with free admission.
- At the historical theater at SNF Parkway, 7 to 10 p.m.
- Square Dance with Pride: A night of square dancing with Chesapeake Squares, a GLBT dance club
- 419 Cedarcroft Rd., 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
- Pride Game Night: A night of music, video games, card games, board games and trivia at MAP Technologies Gaming Lounge. Tickets are $15
- 322 West Baltimore Street, 6 to 9 p.m.
Wednesday
- Family Pride Arts & Crafts Workshops: Free craft sessions for kids, teens and adults at the Pride Center of Maryland. With separate sessions for each age group, the event runs from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Baltimore Pride Slam: 10 poets compete for the chance to win $1,500 in prizes and the title of “Baltimore Pride Slam Champion.”
- Busboys and Poets (3224 St. Paul St.) 7 to 9 p.m.
- Baltimore Living Archives: Pride Elder Edition: A conversation with Andre Powell and Louis Hughes Jr., two elders who the city says have made many contributions to Baltimore’s ongoing LGBTQ history.
- The SNF Parkway, 7 to 10 p.m.
- Orioles LGBTQ+ Pride Night: The Orioles take on the Nationals at Camden Yards starting at 7:05 p.m. The Pride Night ticket package includes a wearable Pride flag
Thursday
- New Leaders Panel: The “New Leaders, New Ideals, The New Way” panel is made up of new leaders in the local LGBTQ/SGL community to spotlight them and give them a platform
- Impact Hub (10 E North Ave) 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Grass Roots Panel: The “Back to Grass Roots” panel consists of local LGBT community leaders who will discuss the importance of grassroots work
- Impact Hub (10 E North Ave) 6:45 to 7:45 p.m.
- Pride Open Mic: An Open Mic for comedians, singers, rappers, poets and more to show their stuff! Featuring RADI, Ephraim Nehemiah and Don.
- Motor House (120 W. North Ave.) 7 to 9 p.m.
- Youth Pride Party: This party for middle and high schoolers features drag performances from Jesus Vice, tunes from DJ Amy Reid, and giveaways including a Nintendo Switch.
- North Avenue Market, 4 to 9 p.m.
- Moonlight screening: Enjoy Barry Jenkins’ “masterwork of queer cinema” on the big screen
- SNF Parkway Theater, 7 p.m. Tickets $13
Friday
- Father/Son Pride Ball: Spectate and compete at the official Baltimore Pride Ball, where $1,000 is up for the winner.
- Gatsby’s (1815 N. Charles St.) 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Ecstatic Dance In The Park: Get your groove on, Pride style, at Druid Hill Park!
- Zen Garden at Druid Hill Park, 6 to 8 p.m.
- Twilight on the Terrace: This dinner at Gertrude’s marks the start of Pride weekend in style.
- Gertrude’s at the Baltimore Museum of Art, 7 to 11 p.m. Tickets $135 to $150
- Baltimore Bike Party: It’s the Pride ride! Join what is expected to be hundreds of cyclists on a rainbow ride through the city
- Group leaves St. Mary’s Park (600 N. Paca St.) at 7 p.m., group arrives at afterparty at Union Collective
- Union Collective Afterparty: After the bike party, ride over to Union Collective at 1400 W 41st St. for a dance party with DJ Deezy, the resident DJ of the Baltimore Eagle.
Saturday
- PARADE: Dozens of groups march to celebrate unity and resilience.
- Charles Street from 1 to 3 p.m.
- Block Party: It’s the 47th Baltimore Pride Block Party, which the city says is the largest LGBTQ event in Maryland! The event features over 100 vendors, food and headliners Trina, Keke Wyatt, DDM and Davon Fleming
- Charles Street 3 to 9 p.m.
- The High Heel Race: Can you run in heels? This block-long race will put high-heel skills to the test.
- Charles Street 12 p.m.
- Official After Party
- The Eagle, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Sunday
- Pride In The Park: Baltimore Pride takes over Druid Hill Park with over 100 vendors, drag performers and performances by Mya, Averie Wilson
and George Lovett.
- Druid Hill Park, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Elder Pride: The city celebrates the community’s LGBTQ Elders in an event that features a “timeline” for all ages and an “Out Proud” photo booth
- Druid Hill Park, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Queen Cruise: A Drag Brunch Cruise in partnership with City Cruises.
- Inner Harbor Baltimore, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets: $100
For the complete list of Pride events and more details, head to the festival’s website.