BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A funeral will be held on Tuesday for a Wicomico County sheriff’s deputy who was fatally shot last week in the line of duty.
The funeral service for Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Emmanuel Wesleyan Church in Salisbury, the Maryland State Police said. There will be a public viewing at the church from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Hilliard, 42, was shot June 12 while trying to take a fugitive into custody who had been wanted on felony warrants out of multiple jurisdictions, authorities said. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The suspect—20-year-old Austin Davidson of Delmar—was arrested following a manhunt and remains in custody without bond while awaiting trial on murder and other charges related to the deputy's shooting death.
A 16-year law enforcement veteran and University of Maryland Eastern Shore graduate, Hilliard was described by colleagues as a husband and father of three who was an “exemplary public servant to the citizens of Wicomico County.”
Hilliard will be escorted from the Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home to Emmanuel Wesleyan Church from 8:15 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. Tuesday. The escort will take the following route with road closures in place:
- West Road to W. Naylor Mill Road
- Right onto W. Naylor Mill Road crossing over MD Route 50 Bypass
- The escort will pass the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office
- Cross MD Route 13 onto E. Naylor Mill Road
- Right on Zion Road
- Left on Beaglin Park Drive
With the escort anticipated to arrive about 8:45 a.m., a public viewing will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. before the service. Afterward, the deputy will be escorted to Sunset Cemetery in Berlin with the following route:
- Left onto Beaglin Park Drive
- Left onto MD Route 50 Business
- Travel eastbound on MD Route 50 crossing into Worcester County
- Left onto Seahawk Road
- Right onto Grays Corner Road
- Right into Sunset Cemetery
While Hilliard’s interment will be open to the public, parking at the cemetery will be limited.
Road Closures
- Beaglin Park Drive between Old Ocean City Road (Route 346) and Ocean Gateway (U.S. Route 50 Business) will be closed beginning at 4 a.m.
- Westbound U.S. Route 50 between Route 589 and Friendship Road will be closed tentatively from 2-4 p.m., though exact timing will be fluid