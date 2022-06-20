BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore is experiencing three of the finest, most pleasant days anyone could ask for.

This good weather will continue into the week, but it will not be nearly as dry as the weekend.

There will be a slight uptick in humidity and some morning clouds on Tuesday.

They might just be enough to notice but nothing like what people can expect to experience in mid-summer.

By Wednesday, a front will approach and create a risk of some showers and perhaps some thunderstorm activity as well for much of Maryland.

Temperatures this week will be in the low- to mid-80s but rise to the upper 80s by the weekend.

There are no extreme temperatures forecast at this time, considering places in the Midwest have been in the upper 90s to low 100s.

In fact, Minneapolis hit 101 on Monday.

Baltimore’s high was a tame 84! And its normal is now 86.

Have a nice summer first week given that it officially arrives tomorrow morning.