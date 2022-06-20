BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Metro Crime Stoppers is offering an $8,000 reward for any information that helps homicide detectives find the person who shot and killed the co-owner of a Little Italy restaurant on Sunday, according to authorities.
Trevor White, the co-owner of RYMKS Bar & Grille, was gunned down in the 1300 block of Lakeside Avenue around 4 a.m., police said.
Although the Baltimore Police Department provided details on the shooting Sunday, it didn't make public the identity of White until Monday morning.
White’s colleague, Executive Chef Teaon Everage, confirmed to WJZ on Sunday night that White had died.
"We can confirm that he was an owner and he was killed," Everage said. "Until we speak with the family we cannot make any other statements at this time."
Anyone with information about the shooting should call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.