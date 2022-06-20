BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Firefighters extinguished a blaze in Baltimore’s Canton neighborhood on Monday night, according to the local firefighter’s union.
The flames have damaged at least two houses in the 700 block of Baylis Street, firefighters said.
WJZ will continue to update this story.
🔥WORKING DWELLING FIRE🔥
700 blk Baylis St 21224#Canton @CantonBaltimore@Zeke_Cohen#BMORESBravest on scene with fire showing from (2) 2 story row homes. Additional units called.
This is the 2nd active fire currently in Baltimore@RichLangford734 @officers964 @PrezFannon964 pic.twitter.com/LOi2D4qVPZ
— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) June 21, 2022