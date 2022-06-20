CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people walked away mostly unscathed Sunday after a small aircraft had a hard landing in Montgomery County, authorities said.

The incident was reported about 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the Montgomery County Airpark in Gaithersburg, Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Services said.

A spokesperson for the fire department said the aircraft had a hard landing on the runway before coming to a stop on a grassy field near the taxiway.

Two people were checked out at the scene for minor injuries, the spokesperson said. Both said they did not require transport to a local hospital.

Based on a preliminary investigation, the fire department spokesperson said wind might have been a contributing factor in the hard landing.

Additional details were not immediately clear as of Monday morning.

