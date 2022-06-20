CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore Firefighters, East Baltimore, House Fire
File photo of a fire truck. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Firefighters extinguished a fire and rescued a person from a two-story house in East Baltimore on Monday, according to authorities.

The fire started shortly before 3 p.m., fire officials said.

Firefighters performed CPR on the person and took them to the hospital in critical condition, according to authorities.

The fire is under investigation, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.

CBS Baltimore Staff